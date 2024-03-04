London Co. of Virginia Sells 4,307 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,036 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.10% of FedEx worth $68,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.56.

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

FDX stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.95. The company had a trading volume of 843,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $190.83 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

