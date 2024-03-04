London Co. of Virginia Sells 43,341 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,302,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,341 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 2.2% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $369,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 339,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 91.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of APD traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,150. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.04. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Seaport Res Ptn cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

