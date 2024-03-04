Lone Pine Capital LLC Purchases 88,641 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,641 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems makes up 2.6% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 1.83% of EPAM Systems worth $269,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

EPAM traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,685. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $315.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

