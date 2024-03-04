Lone Pine Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lone Pine Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,101 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 4.4% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.43% of Booking worth $460,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking stock traded down $5.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,494.65. The company had a trading volume of 142,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,575.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,263.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,383.18 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

