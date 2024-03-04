Lone Pine Capital LLC Sells 1,596,491 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Lone Pine Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596,491 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $195,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.66. 735,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $124.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,501 shares of company stock worth $13,264,182 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

