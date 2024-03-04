Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

KBWB traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $50.71. 767,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $56.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3877 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

