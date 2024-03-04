Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

AMGN traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.01. 1,405,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,205. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

