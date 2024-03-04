Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %
AMGN traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.01. 1,405,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,205. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
