Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $11.99 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,907 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,125. The company has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $102.84.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

