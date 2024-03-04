Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $13.54 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 1.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Booking stock traded down $6.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,493.41. 137,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,026. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,383.18 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,575.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,263.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $24.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

