Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $16.32 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.3% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.30. 12,438,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,404,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

