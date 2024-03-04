Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.40. 4,060,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,814,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

