Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 451.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 23,066 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $9.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $263.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.