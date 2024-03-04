Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after purchasing an additional 149,787 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.7 %

KMB stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on KMB

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.