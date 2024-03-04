Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 1,625 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weik Capital Management grew its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.11. 4,486,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,186,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

