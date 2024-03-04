Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 2,711 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.09. 1,391,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,375. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

