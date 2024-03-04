Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 272 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 925,866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $466,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,215 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.20 on Monday, hitting $482.33. 3,261,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,299. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $518.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.89.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

