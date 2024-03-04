Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 519,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,174. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.42. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $59.87.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

