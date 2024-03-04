Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

Shares of Target stock traded down $4.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.62. 5,400,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average is $129.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $171.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

