Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.10. 1,114,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $245.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

