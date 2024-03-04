Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,081,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 207,035 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.71% of Lowe’s Companies worth $848,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.41. 875,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,762. The firm has a market cap of $139.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $245.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

