LRT Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,478 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

LRT Capital Management LLC grew its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 129.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 122.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of InMode by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 6.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of INMD stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,251. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $48.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INMD

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.