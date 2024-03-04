LRT Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,351 shares of company stock valued at $154,486,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $617.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,121. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.39. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $624.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $267.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.82.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

