LRT Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

LRT Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises about 1.5% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 370,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,556,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 58.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.92. 500,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

