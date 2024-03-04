LRT Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

LRT Capital Management LLC cut its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $308.29. 246,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,134. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $315.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,320 shares of company stock worth $3,116,797. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

