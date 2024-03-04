LRT Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 22.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $548.31. 41,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.23. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $379.77 and a twelve month high of $616.66.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.80 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 30.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total value of $289,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CACC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CACC

Credit Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.