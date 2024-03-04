LRT Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

LRT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors accounts for about 1.5% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $299.24. The company had a trading volume of 103,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

