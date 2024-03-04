LRT Capital Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group makes up approximately 2.5% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LRT Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 1.0 %

ABG traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.72. 84,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.38. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 4.07%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

