LRT Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LRT Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,147 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 26,625 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.4% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $41.76. 10,089,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,543,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

