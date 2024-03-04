LRT Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 37.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO stock traded up $2.46 on Monday, reaching $123.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,870. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $125.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

