LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,674 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

LRT Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 2.1% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.38. The company had a trading volume of 973,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.66.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.