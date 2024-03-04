LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,177 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

LRT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Landstar System accounts for about 1.6% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Landstar System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 87.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Landstar System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.04. The company had a trading volume of 83,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,735. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.75 and a 200-day moving average of $184.01. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

