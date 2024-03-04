LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 1,662 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LRT Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO traded up $3.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.93. 2,055,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,093. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.44. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

