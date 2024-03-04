LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 21,671 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

LRT Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,671 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,766,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 166.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 56,227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 29,910.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,044,000 after purchasing an additional 602,394 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 491,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,070. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 112.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

