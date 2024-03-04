LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 6,023 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

LRT Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 98.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 137,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 254.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $2.05 on Monday, reaching $90.74. The company had a trading volume of 96,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,990. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $92.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Get Our Latest Report on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.