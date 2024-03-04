LRT Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

LRT Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,312 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 945,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,015,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.25. The stock had a trading volume of 389,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,746. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

