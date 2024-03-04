Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Up to $16.35

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $17.34. Lyft shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 4,996,103 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

Lyft Stock Up 4.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $290,123.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,421.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $290,123.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,421.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $85,035.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 645,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,679,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,578 shares of company stock worth $4,005,197 in the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,729 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

