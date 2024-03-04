Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Position Decreased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 39.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after buying an additional 46,643 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $11,914,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 17.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 201,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $257.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.66. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.81 and a 1 year high of $258.91.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

