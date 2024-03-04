Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Position Increased by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 15.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.4 %

MANH stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.66. The company had a trading volume of 114,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,254. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.66. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.81 and a 1 year high of $258.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

