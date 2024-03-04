Manulife Financial (MFC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE: MFC) recently:

2/21/2024 – Manulife Financial was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$35.00.

2/20/2024 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$30.00 to C$36.00.

2/16/2024 – Manulife Financial had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

2/16/2024 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Manulife Financial was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$33.00.

2/16/2024 – Manulife Financial was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$29.00.

2/15/2024 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Manulife Financial was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$31.00.

2/15/2024 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Manulife Financial was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$28.00.

1/25/2024 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$26.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

1/4/2024 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$26.00 to C$30.00.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$32.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.23. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$23.69 and a 52-week high of C$33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$337,231.44. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$337,231.44. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

