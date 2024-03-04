Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 54.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $37,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% in the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.46.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $589.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $590.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $516.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.30.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

