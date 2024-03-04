Masco (NYSE:MAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.98

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.98 and last traded at $77.87, with a volume of 88568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Masco Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,178,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,951,000 after buying an additional 51,652 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,611,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

