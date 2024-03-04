MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $105.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s current price.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

MTZ stock opened at $84.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 769.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 44,834.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 796,253 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 94.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 202,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after acquiring an additional 98,351 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

