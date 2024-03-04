MasTec’s (MTZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $2.96 on Monday, reaching $87.81. 717,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.53 and a beta of 1.60. MasTec has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

