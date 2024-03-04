Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Lone Pine Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,746,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,534 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 6.7% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $691,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $8.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $468.49. 1,709,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,567. The company has a market cap of $437.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $479.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $445.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

