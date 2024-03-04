MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.83 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.53-1.178 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $373.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $99.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. MasterCraft Boat’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MCFT. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

