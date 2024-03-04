Mayville Engineering (MEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) is set to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $12.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.27 million, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.94. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

