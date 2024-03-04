McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 1-Year High at $534.62

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $534.62 and last traded at $533.35, with a volume of 51988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $525.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.86.

Get McKesson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $492.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after buying an additional 187,371 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in McKesson by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after acquiring an additional 294,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.