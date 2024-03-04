Mdex (MDX) Market Cap Hits $78.02 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded up 59.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0821 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $78.02 million and $8.16 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

