Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Holdings Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,614 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Medpace worth $44,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.67.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP stock opened at $404.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $407.41.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,379 shares of company stock valued at $28,152,746 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.