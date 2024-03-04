Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 215,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after buying an additional 117,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK traded down $3.08 on Monday, hitting $123.88. 7,352,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,519,823. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.74 billion, a PE ratio of 884.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

